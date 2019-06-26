Warm and humid air prevails

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then partial clearing, Lows 63-67.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day showers, Highs 83-87.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few late-day showers, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day showers, Highs 81-85.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and still warm, Highs 83-87.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

