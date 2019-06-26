Warm and humid air prevails

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then partial clearing, Lows 63-67.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day showers, Highs 83-87.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few late-day showers, Highs 86-90.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day showers, Highs 81-85.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and still warm, Highs 83-87.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker