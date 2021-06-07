Warm and humid all week long

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds, warm and humid with isolated showers, Lows 68-70.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then scattered afternoon showers, Highs 81-85.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with more showers with some rumbles of thunder, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a fewer rain showers, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then isolated thunder, Highs 80-84.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid, Highs 75-79.
