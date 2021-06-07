Vet Voices

Warm and humid all week long

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

TONIGHT: Variable clouds, warm and humid with isolated showers, Lows 68-70.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then scattered afternoon showers, Highs 81-85.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with more showers with some rumbles of thunder, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a fewer rain showers, Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then isolated thunder, Highs 80-84.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-82.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid, Highs 75-79.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

