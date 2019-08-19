Breaking News
Warm and humid Monday morning

TODAY: Warm and humid, chance for a thunderstorm later in the day, Highs 85-88.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with stronger storms likely, Highs 83-85.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms lingering, Highs 83-85.
THURSDAY: Cooler, morning showers may linger, broken clouds, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Abundance of sunshine and really nice, Highs 77-81.
SATURDAY: Calm with sunshine and minimal cloud, Highs 81-83.
SUNDAY: Warming up but staying mostly dry, Highs near 85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

