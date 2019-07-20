Warm and humid on a partly cloudy Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, Lows 74-76.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms, Highs 88-90.
MONDAY: Cloudy, strong thunderstorms ongoing and widespread, Highs 75-78.
TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds, cooler, staying dry, Highs 74-77.
WEDNESDAY: Primarily sunshine, remains cool, Highs 76-78.
THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable, Highs 77-79.
FRIDAY: A little warmer, very nice conditions, Highs 80-83.
SATURDAY: Trending mainly dry and sunny, Highs near 84.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler