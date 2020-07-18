Warm and humid on Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Warm and humid, mostly clear with AM fog, Lows around 70.
SUNDAY: Very hot and humid, a few strong late-day storms, Highs 92-94.
MONDAY: Staying hot and sticky, AM showers and a storm, Highs around 90.
TUESDAY: Very warm, maybe a PM rumble of thunder, Highs 88-90.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds with rain and thunderstorms later, Highs 87-89.
THURSDAY: Clouds and sunshine with chance for PM activity, Highs 86-88.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, mostly dry, Highs 85-87.
SATURDAY: Broken clouds, Highs around 85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

