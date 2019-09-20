Warm and humid weekend

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and more humid, Lows 61-65.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 75-79

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 72-76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers developing, Highs 73-77.

THURSDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs 74-78.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 76-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

