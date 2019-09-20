Warm and humid weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and more humid, Lows 61-65.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 75-79
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 72-76.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers developing, Highs 73-77.
THURSDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs 74-78.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 76-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker