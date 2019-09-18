Warm and humid weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 53-57.
THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix with lighter winds, Highs 80-84.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 84-88.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 83-87.
MONDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 75-79.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 78-80.
