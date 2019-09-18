Warm and humid weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 53-57.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix with lighter winds, Highs 80-84.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 84-88.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 75-79.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

