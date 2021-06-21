Warm and muggy conditions mix with a cold front for severe weather today

Wheeling, WV – The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, OK has issued a Slight Risk for severe weather in the Ohio Valley.

A cold front is expected to push through our area later this afternoon and evening. The warm and muggy conditions present this morning will help fuel any thunderstorms that could develop. The front will also encounter a favorable environment for thunderstorm development.

Primary concerns look to be gusty winds and heavy downpours with some areas of flooding. Isolated thunderstorms could produce hail and although tornadic activity is low, it is not 0.



Stay with the StormTracker7 Weather Team for the latest.