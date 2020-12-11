https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Warm and rainy before the cold

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with rain showers beginning around noon. Breezy conditions with winds out of the south at 5-9mph and gusts up to 22mph.  High temperature of 57.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or light shower in the morning.  High temperature of 45.

Monday: Flurries late Sunday night into Monday morning and partly sunny conditions.  High temperature of 39.

Tuesday: Partly sunny conditions, high temperature of 37.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy conditions with some snow showers, high of 36.

Thursday:  Partly sunny, high of 35.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 37.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

