Warm and rainy before the cold

(7-Day Forecast)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers beginning around noon. Breezy conditions with winds out of the south at 5-9mph and gusts up to 22mph. High temperature of 57.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or light shower in the morning. High temperature of 45.
Monday: Flurries late Sunday night into Monday morning and partly sunny conditions. High temperature of 39.
Tuesday: Partly sunny conditions, high temperature of 37.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy conditions with some snow showers, high of 36.
Thursday: Partly sunny, high of 35.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, high of 37.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler