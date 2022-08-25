Was a pleasant looking day for your Thursday thanks to plenty of sunshine, but was pretty warm and sticky as well. Temperatures right around normal with highs in the lower 80’s and dew points in the lower 60’s. Expect to see lows tonight in the mid 60’s with some light cloud cover developing overnight.

Friday: Partly cloudy for your Friday with some spotty PM thunderstorms mainly between lunch time and dinner time. High temperatures will be in the lower 80’s.

Saturday: Beautiful start to the weekend. Mostly Sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower 80’s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny skies continue for your Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 80’s and things feeling pretty sticky.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy skies to begin next week. Aa couple spotty PM showers are possible. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy for your Tuesday, with scattered T-storms likely. High temperatures in the lower 80’s

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy to develop during the middle of the week with high temperatures in the lower 80’s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny with highs in the upper 70’s for your Thursday.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick