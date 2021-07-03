Warm and sunny for the Fourth

Countdown to the 4th of July

(7 Day Forecast)

Independence Day: A great day to stay outdoors for the 4th. High of 85 degrees with only a few clouds in the sky. Clearing skies through the day firework weather will be perfect.

Monday: High of 89 and mostly sunny, stray showers possible.

Tuesday: High of 89 with an isolated storm or shower. Partly cloudy.

Wednesday: High of 87 and mostly cloudy. A chance for rain in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday: Showers and storms are likely in the PM hours with a high of 78 and mostly cloudy.

Friday: High of 82 with sun and clouds. A couple showers are possible.

Saturday: High of 80 and mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler