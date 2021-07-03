Vet Voices

Warm and sunny for the Fourth

Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

(7 Day Forecast)

Independence Day:  A great day to stay outdoors for the 4th.  High of 85 degrees with only a few clouds in the sky.  Clearing skies through the day firework weather will be perfect.

Monday: High of 89 and mostly sunny, stray showers possible.

Tuesday:  High of 89 with an isolated storm or shower.  Partly cloudy.

Wednesday:  High of 87 and mostly cloudy.  A chance for rain in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday:  Showers and storms are likely in the PM hours with a high of 78 and mostly cloudy.

Friday:  High of 82 with sun and clouds.  A couple showers are possible.

Saturday:  High of 80 and mostly cloudy.  Chance of rain.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

