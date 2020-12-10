Warm and sunny for your Friday

(7-Day Forecast)

Friday: Sunny conditions with clouds building in the evening and overnight hours. High temperature of 56.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the latter half of the day. High temperature of 55.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some sprinkles in the morning. High temperature of 45.

Monday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 36.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 40.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain, high temperature of 39.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 37.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler