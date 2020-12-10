https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Warm and sunny for your Friday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day Forecast)

Friday:  Sunny conditions with clouds building in the evening and overnight hours. High temperature of 56.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with rain showers  in the latter half of the day.  High temperature of 55.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with some sprinkles in the morning.  High temperature of 45.

Monday:  Partly sunny, high temperature of 36.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 40.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain, high temperature of 39.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 37.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter