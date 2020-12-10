Warm and sunny for your Friday

(7-Day Forecast)
Friday: Sunny conditions with clouds building in the evening and overnight hours. High temperature of 56.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the latter half of the day. High temperature of 55.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some sprinkles in the morning. High temperature of 45.
Monday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 36.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 40.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain, high temperature of 39.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 37.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler