We saw very beautiful weather for the weekend! Sunshine and temperatures in the 70’s were the trend for the weekend, and that is exactly how we are going to begin a new week!

Monday: Plenty of sunshine for your Monday. Sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 70’s. We will see some cloud cover beginning to build up after dinner time.

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun for the day, but at least we keep things warm. Partly Cloudy skies for your Tuesday with our high temperatures sitting in the low 70’s. So get outside and enjoy the warmth while it lasts.

Wednesday: Skies continuing to cloud over and we see the chance for rain return. Mostly Cloudy for your Wednesday, as we see our next system roll on through. We will see the chance for some showers mainly for the early morning hours. A couple spotty showers 1-4am, with scattered showers likely between 5am-7am, and a couple more spotty showers until lunch time. Otherwise Mostly Cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny for your Thursday. We will start off the morning with Partly Cloudy skies, then will see things clearing throughout the day. So by the time we get to the afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine with our high temperatures right around 60 degrees.

Friday: Mix of clouds and sun for your Feel Good Friday. Partly Cloudy skies with hints of more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s.

Saturday: Sunshine returns as we head on into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies for our Saturday with our high temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy skies for your Sunday, with the chance for a couple showers. With our High temperatures in the mid to low 60’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick