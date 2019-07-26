Breaking News
Warm but lovely weekend coming

Temperatures climb but sunshine continues

TODAY: Mostly sunny and still dry but warming more, Highs 83-85.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies, light breezes, Lows 62-64.
SATURDAY: Warmer still with partly sunny skies, stray shower east, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, warmer and slightly humid, Highs 85-88.
MONDAY: Hazy sunshine with clouds, higher humidity and dry, Highs 86-88.
TUESDAY: Clouds return with scattered showers and few storms, Highs 80-83.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, thunderstorm too, not as hot, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Drier again with partly sunny skies, seasonal, Highs 80-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

