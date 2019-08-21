Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Warm day with showers

Weather

An isolated thunderstorm possible

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated t-storms, Highs 83-86.
TONIGHT: Drying out and still mild, light breeze, Lows 68-70.
THURSDAY: Breaks in clouds with several showers/thunder, Highs 77-79.
FRIDAY: AM shower then drying out with sunshine, cooler, Highs 74-77.
SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant and beautiful day, Highs 77-80.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies, still dry, a bit warmer, Highs 79-82.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then afternoon showers returning, Highs 80-83.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, stray shower possible, Highs 82-84.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter