Warm end to August

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Few more clouds along with sunshine, mainly dry and warmer, Highs 80-83.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with slim chance of shower south, Highs 79-82.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and some thunder, Highs 79-82.

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny and warm with an afternoon shower, Highs 81-83.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up more, Highs 82-85.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and staying warm, PM showers, Highs 82-84.

THURSDAY: More sunshine, cooling off again, Highs 77-80.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman