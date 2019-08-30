Warm end to August

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Few more clouds along with sunshine, mainly dry and warmer, Highs 80-83.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with slim chance of shower south, Highs 79-82.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and some thunder, Highs 79-82.
LABOR DAY: Partly sunny and warm with an afternoon shower, Highs 81-83.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up more, Highs 82-85.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and staying warm, PM showers, Highs 82-84.
THURSDAY: More sunshine, cooling off again, Highs 77-80.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman