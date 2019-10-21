Warm Monday before rain

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with rain arriving late night, Highs 72-75.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with soaking showers after midnight, Lows 52-55.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning rain, windy, Highs 59-62.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny again, but seasonably cool, Highs 58-61.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant-feeling, Highs 64-67.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and cooler with few showers, Highs 58-61.

SATURDAY: A cool day with some sun, isolated shower, Highs 56-59.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies and mainly dry, Highs 61-63.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman