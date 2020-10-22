Warm Spell through Sunset Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds and continued mild, Lows 56-60
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm, Highs 76-80.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 53-57.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with light winds, Highs 52-56.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers returning, Highs 60-64.
TUESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and cooler, Highs 53-57.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 52-56.
THURSDAY: More clouds then some rain showers, Highs 50-54.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker