Warm Spell through Sunset Friday

TONIGHT: Variable clouds and continued mild, Lows 56-60

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm, Highs 76-80.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 53-57.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with light winds, Highs 52-56.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers returning, Highs 60-64.

TUESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and cooler, Highs 53-57.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 52-56.

THURSDAY: More clouds then some rain showers, Highs 50-54.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

