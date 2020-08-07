Warm sunshine this weekend

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and pleasant, Lows 60-64.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 85-89.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid, Highs 88-90.

MONDAY: Abundant sunshine, becoming hot and humid, Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix with some late-day thunder Highs 84-88.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

