Warm sunshine this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and pleasant, Lows 60-64.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 85-89.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid, Highs 88-90.
MONDAY: Abundant sunshine, becoming hot and humid, Highs near 90.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix with some late-day thunder Highs 84-88.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker