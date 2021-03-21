Warm temps are here to stay, but clouds are returning

Monday:   Sunny skies, high of 65 degrees.

Tuesday: The day will begin with partly cloudy conditions but clouds will build in throughout the day to end the day with mostly cloudy conditions.  High of 66.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a brief shower in the morning.  High of 67.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with rain showers beginning in the afternoon. High of 71 degrees.

Friday:  A chance for some leftover showers in the first part of the day.  Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with a high of 67.

Saturday:    Mostly sunny, high of 59.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 60.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

