Warm temps are here to stay, but clouds are returning

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Sunny skies, high of 65 degrees.

Tuesday: The day will begin with partly cloudy conditions but clouds will build in throughout the day to end the day with mostly cloudy conditions. High of 66.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a brief shower in the morning. High of 67.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers beginning in the afternoon. High of 71 degrees.

Friday: A chance for some leftover showers in the first part of the day. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with a high of 67.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 59.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 60.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler