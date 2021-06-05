Warm temps continue, but rain mixes into the week ahead

(7 Day Forecast)
Sunday: Hot and humid with a high of 89 and sticky humidity. Partly cloudy skies.
Monday: A stray thunderstorm is expected throughout the day with some clouds mixing into your forecast. High of 83.
Tuesday: High of 81 with partly sunny skies and some afternoon showers. The humidity will still be uncomfortable.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 81. Rain is likely in the afternoon and evening.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 82. Rain is expected in the second part of the day.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. High of 80.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 81.
