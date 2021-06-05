Vet Voices

Warm temps continue, but rain mixes into the week ahead

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday:  Hot and humid with a high of 89 and sticky humidity.  Partly cloudy skies.

Monday: A stray thunderstorm is expected throughout the day with some clouds mixing into your forecast.  High of 83.

Tuesday:  High of 81 with partly sunny skies and some afternoon showers.  The humidity will still be uncomfortable.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 81.  Rain is likely in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a high of 82.  Rain is expected in the second part of the day.

Friday:  Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.  High of 80.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 81.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

