Warm temps continue, but rain mixes into the week ahead

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: Hot and humid with a high of 89 and sticky humidity. Partly cloudy skies.

Monday: A stray thunderstorm is expected throughout the day with some clouds mixing into your forecast. High of 83.

Tuesday: High of 81 with partly sunny skies and some afternoon showers. The humidity will still be uncomfortable.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 81. Rain is likely in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 82. Rain is expected in the second part of the day.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. High of 80.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 81.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler