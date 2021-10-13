Warm temps, then rain, and finally some sunshine and cooler temps

Wednesday: Clouds will clear a bit more as we get into the second half of the day.  High of 75.

Thursday:  Clouds building in through the day, high of 79.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with some showers possible through the day, but especially in second half of the day.  High of 79.

Saturday:  Cloudy to start but clouds will clear through the day.  Showers likely especially in the morning.  High of 63.

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, high of 62.

Monday: Sunny, high of 65.

Tuesday: Mostly clear, high of 69.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

