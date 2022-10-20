We are finally past the gloomy and miserable weather, that we have been seeing the past few days. The good news is we will continue to see very pleasant changes over the next couple of days

Thursday: Sunshine for the morning and early afternoon hours, with clouds rolling in for the late afternoon and the evening. But once the sunsets we will once again begin to see our skies clear on out. So we start the sunshine today but we are keeping our temperatures below average. Expect to see our high temperatures sitting in the lower 50’s.

Friday: Sunshine back out and temperatures finally back up to average. Mostly sunny skies and plenty of sunshine for your Feel Good Friday, with our high temperatures sitting in the low 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to begin the weekend. So expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures right around 70 degrees for your day on Saturday.

Sunday: Sunshine and warm temperatures continue for the second half of the weekend. We will see a few more clouds but expect to see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures remaining right around 70 degrees.

Monday: The weekends sunshine and warm temperatures continue into a new week. Mostly sunny for your day on Monday with our high temperatures sitting in the low 70’s.

Tuesday: Warm temperatures stick around and we keep some sunshine, but we do see some cloud cover beginning to build back on up. So partly Cloudy for your Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 70’s.

Wednesday: Temperatures cooling at bit and clouds building back up. Partly to mostly cloudy skies for your day on Wednesday with our high temperatures right around average in the mid to low 60’s. A couple spotty showers are also possible

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick