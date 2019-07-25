Warm-up coming this weekend

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies, slightly cooler and dry for most, ridges may see a storm, Highs around 80. FRIDAY: More sunshine than clouds, calm winds and quiet, Highs 82-85. SATURDAY: Slightly warmer with a bright sky, Highs near 85. SUNDAY: A sun and cloud mixture, warming up, Highs 85-87. MONDAY: Staying mostly dry under partly cloudy conditions, Highs 85-88. TUESDAY: Partly sunny, chance for showers and storms, Highs 83-85. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely, Highs 80-83.