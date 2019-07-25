Warm-up coming this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with some early morning fog, Lows near 60.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and dry, Highs 81-85.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and dry, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 85-89.
TUESDAY: More clouds with thunderstorms developing, Highs 82-86.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 80-84.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker