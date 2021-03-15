Warm-up coming Tuesday afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: The third week of March is looking to be more like a lion with an active weather pattern. After a bone-chilling start to your morning, the sun is starting to heat things up slightly. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the mid 40s, which is close to 5 degrees below our normal high of 49. Clouds will start to increase later in the afternoon ahead of our next weather maker that will swing through the overnight hours. Winds will blow from the east around 7-12 mph. As we head into the overnight period, scattered rain showers will start to swing into the Ohio Valley. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s. All and all, a good day for the region.