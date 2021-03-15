Warm-up coming Tuesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain showers, Lows 34-38.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds and breezy then a few showers, 52-56.
WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 60.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 55-59.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 43-47.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 50-54.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 53-57.
MONDAY: Brighter skies and pleasant, Highs near 60
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker