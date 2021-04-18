Warm-up continues Monday

7-Day Forecast:

SATURDAY: After some filtered sunlight sprinkled its way into the Ohio Valley this morning, cloud coverage has been building in since lunchtime and it looks like it will be present for the rest of the afternoon and through the overnight period. The cooler than average air-mass will stay put and linger over our region to begin the weekend as high temperatures have been holding steady around the low to mid 50s. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will stick around and we will also be left with the much cooler air in place. Keep the furnace on or turn it back up, lows will be in the upper 30s. With the cloudy skies in place, I do not expect to see temps getting into the frosty levels, but if you have sensitive plants, it may be best to not risk it and pull them inside.