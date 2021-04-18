Warm-up continues Monday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and not as cold, Lows near 40.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 64-68.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer, Highs 66-70.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain showers, Highs 46-50.
THURSDAY: Flurries ending then spotty showers, Highs 45-49.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 58-60.
SATURDAY: More clouds then some showers, Highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 58=60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker