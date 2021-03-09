Warm-up continues Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and mild, Highs 65-69.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy then a few sprinkles, Highs 68-70.

FRIDAY: Rain showers ending then some clearing, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 43-47

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 45-49.

MONDAY: More clouds and continued cool, Highs 46-50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers, 51-55.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter