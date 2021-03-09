Warm-up continues Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and mild, Highs 65-69.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and breezy then a few sprinkles, Highs 68-70.
FRIDAY: Rain showers ending then some clearing, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 43-47
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 45-49.
MONDAY: More clouds and continued cool, Highs 46-50
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers, 51-55.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker