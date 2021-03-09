Warm-up continues Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: Sunshine will prevail as we kickoff another work-week as well as some warmer air is on its way into the region. After a chilly start to the day, we will warm to temperatures in the mid 50s today. Our winds will also shift and blow from the southwest around 7-12 mph. The wind shift is actually how we will warm up so much over the next several days, as we bring in a much warmer air mass that typically sits in the Southeast portion on the U.S. As we head into the overnight period, clouds will start to build in, insulating us at the surface and we will see overnight lows in the low 40s to kickoff Tuesday.