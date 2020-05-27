https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Warm Wednesday, but with a stray shower

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Warmth continues, more clouds, stray shower by evening, Highs 81-84.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with soaking rain showers at times, Lows 64-67.
THURSDAY: Morning rain, breaks in clouds for afternoon, Highs 81-83.
FRIDAY: Rain and thunderstorms likely, not as warm, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Drying out again, cooler, but pleasant, Highs 70-73.
SUNDAY: Cooler, but dry with a sunny sky, Highs 66-69.
MONDAY: Beautiful sunshine and pleasant-feeling, Highs 68-71.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, afternoon shower possible, Highs 72-74.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter