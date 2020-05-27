Warm Wednesday, but with a stray shower

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Warmth continues, more clouds, stray shower by evening, Highs 81-84.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with soaking rain showers at times, Lows 64-67.
THURSDAY: Morning rain, breaks in clouds for afternoon, Highs 81-83.
FRIDAY: Rain and thunderstorms likely, not as warm, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Drying out again, cooler, but pleasant, Highs 70-73.
SUNDAY: Cooler, but dry with a sunny sky, Highs 66-69.
MONDAY: Beautiful sunshine and pleasant-feeling, Highs 68-71.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, afternoon shower possible, Highs 72-74.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman