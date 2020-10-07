Warm yet windy for your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the work week features mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up to above average. Another beautiful day is expected for the Ohio Valley. There will not be much in terms of fog this morning thanks to the wind. Highs will be around 73-75 today and we will certainly feel the warmth. Winds will be noticeable and a talking point for the day. Winds will be from the SW around 15-20 sustained and gusting upwards of 35mph. It would not be a bad idea to take down outdoor decorations or bring garbage cans indoors with the gusty conditions expected.

THURSDAY: High pressure will linger on in the region and we are expected to see sunny skies once again. We will continue on the dry stretch of weather with no threat for rain once again. Highs around 66-68.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected as we inch closer to the weekend. We will remain dry and comfortable with highs around 72-74.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies thanks to cloudy conditions are expected. There will be filtered sunlight to brighten things up for the weekend. The first day of the weekend will trend dry and warmer than average. Highs around 73-75.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds will filter in sunlight for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will remain slightly above average with highs around 69-71. The dry spell could come to an end thanks to a chance for some afternoon rain showers.

MONDAY: The next work week showcases mostly cloudy skies and a threat for rain showers. Highs around 68-70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperate weather is expected. Highs will be around 70-72.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey