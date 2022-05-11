7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: What more to say other than gorgeous? Another stellar day for the Ohio Valley as the skies stayed clear, sunshine was dominant, and warmer air moved in. We stayed with the wall-to-wall sunshine across the land and if you were able to sit by the pool to cool off, that’d be a bonus. High temperatures today maxed out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees again. A few places eclipsed the 80-degree threshold today. UV index values were very high today, meaning sun burn would take place in about 20 minutes. If you have plans to be outside this evening, just remember to apply sunscreen. Tonight, much of the same in regards to sky coverage and temps. Looks like we will stay mainly clear with overnight lows down in the lower 50s. Winds will blow from the east around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: The warmer trend will continue with highs again in the 80-degree threshold. It will be another nice to catch up on yard work and wash the cars if necessary. If you the chores, maybe sit outside and read a book. It will be another gorgeous day. Remember to stay hydrated if you are outdoors for extended periods of time.

FRIDAY: Our stretch of nice weather will stick around to end the week, but the pattern shifts afterwards. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies through the day. After sunset, we will see an increase in cloud cover with a return of rain activity for Ohio and West Virginia through the weekend.

SATURDAY: After a very nice stretch of weather, we will see an increase in cloud cover and a return of wet weather for the weekend. Rounds of rain are likely for the morning and again for the afternoon, a few storms are possible. Daytime highs will stay in the upper 70s. Winds could turn breezy, mainly in the afternoon. After all the focus on outdoor chores during the week, it is now time to shift the attention indoors.

SUNDAY: More clouds and rain showers for the area. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s. We will stick with spotty showers into the beginning of next week.

MONDAY: Rain activity will likely stick around into the start of the next work-week, mainly in the morning. Temperatures will likely fall into the lower 70s for our highs. A few rays of sun are possible for the afternoon.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the day. The trend for rain is low, allowing for an opportunity for dry weather. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy will best describe sky coverage for the day. We will max out thermometers around 70 degrees. Temperatures will rebound later in the week, back to the warmer side.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey