7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: More quiet weather across the region as broad high pressure stayed in place. It was a sun-filled morning today with an increase in cloud cover around lunchtime. A few pockets of rain started to push through in the afternoon for areas north of I 70 due to an upper-level clipper system. Not much made its way down south. High temperatures soared past 60 degrees today and we will likely continue that trend the rest of the week. Winds will stay blowing out of the south, allowing that warmer air to continue. Tonight, a slight clearing process will take place with temperatures getting back down in the lower 40s to upper 30s. It will be a rather mild start to your Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies for the Ohio Valley and we will stay quiet in the weather department. High temps will approach the mid to upper 60s. It will feel more like Spring and we will all be thinking about the warmer weather as we get closer to the new season. Did it really snow on Saturday?

THURSDAY: Cloud cover will return as a weak disturbance moves in. A few spotty showers are possible across the area, although most should stay dry. High temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60s thanks to the southerly wind.

FRIDAY: Quiet weather can’t always stick around as we will see a chance for rain activity Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will max out near 70 degrees before a dip in temps as colder air returns for the weekend.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with widespread rain likely for the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s for our maximum temperature for the day. Winds could also get back in the breezy category. Once the front pushes through, we will be on the upward trend in temps again.

SUNDAY: The new season is FINALLY HERE! The first day of Spring looks pretty nice for the moment. High temps will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. Get out and change that yard flag finally! Maybe even do some Spring cleaning.

MONDAY: Quiet and calm for the new week with temps back in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies return with a stray chance for rain showers for the second half of the day. High temps will be in the mid 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey