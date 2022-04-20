7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A pleasant changeup for the weather department across Ohio and West Virginia for our Wednesday as high pressure moved in, clearing out the clouds and returning the sunshine! It was an all-around good day to be outside and soaking up the sun. Temperatures were also on the climb finally, as afternoon highs returned to the upper 50s if not low 60s across the board. A few upper-level clouds will start to move in later this evening, but the skies will stay mainly clear for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Tonight, cloud coverage starts to increase as a cold front advances through. We will likely see a return of rain showers after midnight and through the morning commute. Temperatures will bottom out after midnight in the mid 40s with warmer air moving in thereafter. Winds will start to pick up in the overnight hours as well and blow from the southeast around 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers return to the forecast, mainly for the morning hours. A lingering shower is possible in the early afternoon. Partly sunny skies are expected for the mid to late afternoon, meaning a few rays of sun. High temperatures get back in the seasonable range, closer to the lower 60s. Winds will likely be breezy, with gusts up 30 mph with a sustained wind from the southwest around 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A mainly dry day is where the trend is taking us for the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. The only threat for precip will be in the afternoon hours, with that being very isolated in nature. Cloud coverage will be around, even into the overnight hours. A stray shower or two is possible after midnight into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Early morning showers will clear out by the time you are waking up on Saturday. Partly cloudy will describe sky coverage with temperatures on the rise! We will near the upper 70s for our afternoon high. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds for the day, hopefully you can get out and enjoy the nice weather. It will be a good day to wash the car or cut the grass, just keep the sun block around.

SUNDAY: Another day where temperatures will likely approach the 80-degree threshold. Sky coverage will feature sun and clouds again. Another gorgeous day to be outdoors!

MONDAY: More rain, again, on a Monday. Another chance for rain showers with a stray rumble of thunder in the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. High temps will be in the mid 70s, then we return to highs in the 50s later in the week.

TUESDAY: Snap back to 50-degree weather for the Ohio Valley. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain showers will be scattered in nature, mostly in the morning hours. Cloud coverage sticks around.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with cooler air around. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey