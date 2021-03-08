Warmer air is on it’s way into the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: Sunshine will prevail as we kickoff another work-week as well as some warmer air is on its way into the region as well. AM temps will be rather chilly once again as we approach the lower 20s, but after the chilly start, we will warm to temperatures in the mid 50s today. Our winds will also shift and blow from the southwest around 7-12 mph. The wind shift is actually how we will warm up so much over the next several days, as we bring in a much warmer air mass that typically sits in the Southeast portion on the U.S. As we head into the overnight period, clouds will start to build in, insulating us at the surface and we will see overnight lows in the low 40s to kickoff Tuesday.

TUESDAY: A few more clouds are expected as we head into your Tuesday. We will stay with the warmer than average air-mass as our high temperature is expected to climb and flirt with the low 60s. Another nice looking day and the sunshine will of course provide that warming feature.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sun as we transition into the mid-point of the week. Temperatures will stay well above average, topping off in the mid to upper 60s. We are expected to see a bit more cloud coverage as we head closer to the overnight period, ahead of our next weather maker.

THURSDAY: Rain showers are expected to cross into the Ohio Valley by Thursday morning and we are expected to see a good soaking rain. Temperatures will be topping off in the mind 60s once again but we will need our umbrellas. It will also be a bit breezy as well.

FRIDAY: Off/On rain showers will linger on to end the work-week. Temperatures will hover in the upper 50s range for your high.

SATURDAY: Cloudy conditions return as we head into the weekend. There could be a stray shower in the early morning hours, but the afternoon will stay dry. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s as we head back down closer to seasonable levels.

SUNDAY: Clouds and cooler air stick around into the end of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey