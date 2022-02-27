7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: What a beautiful day across the Ohio Valley for the last Sunday in February. Bright blue skies, plentiful sunshine, and temperatures were seasonable for a change. It was nice day to be outside (albeit a jacket was probably needed because of the breezy winds). Sunshine was able to warm the face and give a sense that Spring is coming sooner than later. High temperatures today were in the mid 40s, but it did feel slightly cooler due to the breezy conditions. Tonight, sky coverage will remain mainly clear with temperatures dipping down towards the mid to low 20s. Winds will stay noticeable overnight before calming down in the early morning hours, blowing from the north around 5-10 mph with gusts of 20 possible.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a return of a few clouds across the land. Temperatures will return to near average levels, back in the mid to low 40s. Cloud cover will likely increase late in the day. Winds will blow from the northeast before switching to a southerly wind in the afternoon. That will aid in temperatures climbing later this week.

TUESDAY: March starts off with mostly cloudy skies with mild air returning. We are also in Meteorological Spring, so that is good news right? Patchy clouds and sun early in the day with more clouds than sun later on. We will max out thermometers near 50 degrees. It will likely be breezy at times though.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sunshine dominating our area as a weak system moves in. This will bring a return of patchy rain showers as well. They will be scattered in nature with not everyone seeing rainfall. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry with a slight dip in temps. Middle and upper-level winds shift and blow from the northwest, bringing in much colder air back to the Ohio Valley. Temps will hover around 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sky coverage will be cloudy again with temperatures back on the upwards climb. We will be closer to the upper 40s for our maximum high.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a return of rain shower activity for the second half of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. This will feel more like Spring!

SUNDAY: Rain showers with some pockets of steady, soaking rain is possible for Sunday. Temperatures flirt with the lower 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey