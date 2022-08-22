7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Pockets of sun and clouds were the best way to characterize sky coverage for the day today. It was not too cloudy, but there were pockets of the valley that saw a bit more rain early in the day. Rounds of showers and storms started to fire up later in the afternoon and evening. That will continue into the overnight hours. An upper-level disturbance is making its progression through. Daytime highs were back in the upper 70s to low 80s. It did feel slightly sticky thanks to dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The scattered showers and storms will stick around into the overnight period. Tonight, patchy clouds with warm and muggy air lingering in place. Overnight lows will be down in the mid to low 60s. The threat for fog is low, due to cloud coverage in place. Areas that see more rain will have the best likelihood of seeing the fog develop.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to start the day with clearing skies into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be back in the 80s with muggy air locked in place. There is a chance for a remnant pop up shower or storm in the afternoon. I expect most to stay dry. Then, high pressure will build into the Ohio Valley, meaning more sunshine for the rest of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will reign supreme with the trend for rain being low. Daytime highs will be in the low 80s. It will stay feeling sticky.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the ladder half of the week, daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to end the week. Temperatures will sit in the lower 80s with a stray shower or two possible. Coverage will trend scattered in nature with not everyone seeing rainfall. The sun will remain into the weekend. If you are heading out to Friday night football, keep an eye on radar in case a stray shower does bubble up.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly cloudy skies with seasonable air in place. It may feel slightly sticky. Daytime highs will be back in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures ranging in the mid to low 80s.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with a few pockets of showers possible with the advancement of our next weather system. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey