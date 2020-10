Warmer air returns Wednesday

7-Day ForecastTUESDAY: Another gray and leaden day is expected for the Ohio Valley. We will stick with the gray and overcast skies for another day, but we will be rewarded with some warmth into the ladder half of the work week. Showers look to wrap up by the early afternoon. We will warm up slightly with highs around 63-65. It will be a day that will make you want to stay inside and watch TV on the couch with a fuzzy blanket… maybe even nap.

WEDNESDAY: It is 2020 so expect the unexpected, even in weather. The upper levels of the atmosphere align themselves to bring in warmer air from the Southeast and warm up our temperatures quite a bit. Expected highs around 75-77, which is close to 10 degrees above average. We will have partly cloudy skies in the region and it will be a good day to be outdoors and enjoy the warmth. It may even feel more like summer. It could feel slightly muggy to some, I know 2020.