Warmer air starts to lift into the Ohio Valley today

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Yesterday we had nearly seasonable temperatures for this time of year, but today will start the upward trend in temperatures for the next few weeks. Upper level ridging will raise temperatures for the Ohio Valley and keep us dry for a few days. Temperatures this morning are mild, ranging in the lower 50s right now. There is the chance for some areas of fog to form, mainly near the Ohio River. We will warm up this afternoon as high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. We will not shake the cloud coverage either. Partly cloudy skies will be present for the area once again. Some pockets of sunshine are possible, but we will have another day where the skies will be blanketed with clouds. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5 mph again. As we head into the nighttime, clouds will linger around and temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and getting warm for the region as the upper level ridging allows temperatures to climb to the low 80s for our afternoon high. It will be another day where the clouds will likely dominate the skies with glimmers of sun possible.

THURSDAY: Here is where the heat really gets turned on. A mixture of sun and clouds for your Thursday and temperatures will get to the mid 80s for our high. Dew point values may start to climb into the slightly muggy category, meaning that we could see a stray shower or pop up storm in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny for our finally Friday with temperatures staying in the mid 80s for our high. Hopefully everyone is able to enjoy the warmer air in place by cooling off in a pool. Dew point values will be slightly sticky for the area and we have the chance to see some pop up showers in the afternoon again.

SATURDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the weekend. The warmer air-mass will stay intact for the weekend as temperatures will max out in the mid to low 80s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies start to return as well as some spotty showers. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for our high.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies as we head into the next work-week. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s for our high and we will see some rain showers in the area.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey