Warmer air this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds and fog, Lows near 60.

SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy then some late-day thunder, Highs near 80

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms Highs 82-86

MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and cooler, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warmer then some thunder, Highs 80-84.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter