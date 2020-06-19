Warmer air this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds and fog, Lows near 60.
SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy then some late-day thunder, Highs near 80
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms Highs 82-86
MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
TUESDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and cooler, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warmer then some thunder, Highs 80-84.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker