Warmer air Thursday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cold and dry, Lows 40-44.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 64-68.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 60-62.
SATURDAY: More clouds with rain developing, Highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Rain ending then some clearing, Highs 63-67.
MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 61-65.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a few sprinkles, Highs near 60.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and becoming breezy, Highs 54-58.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker