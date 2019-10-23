Warmer air Thursday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cold and dry, Lows 40-44.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 64-68.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 60-62.

SATURDAY: More clouds with rain developing, Highs near 60.

SUNDAY: Rain ending then some clearing, Highs 63-67.

MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 61-65.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a few sprinkles, Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and becoming breezy, Highs 54-58.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

