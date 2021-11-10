Warmer air tomorrow with rain returning overnight

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: After the AM fog burnt off, overall sky coverage was sunny. We mixed in a few clouds past lunch into the afternoon hours, but we were mainly sunny once again today. We have not had any measurable precipitation so far this month, however that will change tomorrow night. We will leave that to tomorrow night’s problems. It was a mild day across the valley as the sunshine was around but thermometers held steady in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will stay around as we head into the overnight hours. Temps will fall to the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees above average from normal lows. Enjoy the warm air while it lasts because a big shot of cold temps is around the corner.

THURSDAY: Thank you to all the men and women who proudly served and defended our country. In terms of your weather, things will start to change. As we head into Thursday, we will see a better shot for rain showers, mainly in the evening hours. Cloudy skies will likely reign supreme as well. High temps warm all the way up towards the upper 60s with cold air rushing in overnight. It will be an active end to the workweek. Winds will likely start to pickup later in the afternoon, ahead of the cold front. Gusts of 25 mph are possible with sustained winds in the 5-10 mph range, all blowing from the south.

FRIDAY: Clouds will dominate the AM hours, then weather conditions will improve where a few rays of sun are possible in the afternoon. We will likely see periods of rain in the AM hours as a central area of low pressure moves in. Colder air will rush in, only allowing temps towards the mid 50s, which is on par for average. Winds will also likely be a bit breezy. It will be back to cold overnight hours as well as a chilly weekend.

SATURDAY: Clouds will likely dominant the skies for the next few days. We could see some scattered showers across the region as well. We will put the high only in the mid to low 40s. There could be a few snow flurries fall in the area early Saturday morning. Bundle up if you head outdoors if anything curl up under a blanket.

SUNDAY: Another chance for snow flurries return late Sat night into early Sunday morning. Not everyone will see snow and there is no threat for anything measurable. High temps will be chilly, only maxing out in the lower 40s. Clouds will also stick around.

MONDAY: Overcast and grey to begin the next work-week. We will once again see a chance for rain. High temps only in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: A possible end to the grey weather. We could mix in a few rays of sun with that cooler air around. High temps hover in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and trending in a positive way with temps as our daytime high will be around 50 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey