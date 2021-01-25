Warmer air Tuesday afternoon

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few ice pellets and rain showers, Lows 31-35.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, Highs 44-48.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then evening snow, Highs 35-39.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 26-30.

FRIDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs near 30.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 34-38.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow changing to rain, Highs 40-42.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to snow, Highs 35-39.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

