Warmer air Tuesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few ice pellets and rain showers, Lows 31-35.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, Highs 44-48.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then evening snow, Highs 35-39.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 26-30.
FRIDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs near 30.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and not as cold, Highs 34-38.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow changing to rain, Highs 40-42.
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to snow, Highs 35-39.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker