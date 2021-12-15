Warmer, and cloudier as well

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. High of 56. Winds will pick up tonight with gusts up to 21mph so make sure any outside decorations are secure.

Thursday: Showers starting in the afternoon with gusts up to 24mph. Up to 0.25″ of rain is expected. High of 61.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon and evening. They will last overnight. High of 51.

Saturday: Starting off with showers that will end in the afternoon. High of 55.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 38.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 43.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler