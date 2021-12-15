Warmer, and cloudier as well

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a stray shower.  High of 56.  Winds will pick up tonight with gusts up to 21mph so make sure any outside decorations are secure.

Thursday:  Showers starting in the afternoon with gusts up to 24mph.  Up to 0.25″ of rain is expected.  High of 61.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon and evening.  They will last overnight.  High of 51.

Saturday:  Starting off with showers that will end in the afternoon.  High of 55.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 38.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 45.

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny, high of 43.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

