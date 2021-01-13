Warmer breezes for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cold, Lows 30-32.

THURSDAY: Periods of sunshine, breezy and warmer, Highs 45-49.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 42-46.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a dusting of snow, Highs 34-38.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and still cold, Highs 32-36.

MONDAY: Periods of sunshine with some flurries, Highs 31-35.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and still cold, Highs 33-37.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 35-39.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

