Warmer breezes for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cold, Lows 30-32.
THURSDAY: Periods of sunshine, breezy and warmer, Highs 45-49.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 42-46.
SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a dusting of snow, Highs 34-38.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and still cold, Highs 32-36.
MONDAY: Periods of sunshine with some flurries, Highs 31-35.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds and still cold, Highs 33-37.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 35-39.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker