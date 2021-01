Warmer breezes Thursday afternoon

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Periods of sunshine are expected into the afternoon as well as mixing in some cloud coverage. We will continue on seeing some patchy flurries in the region as well with the higher elevations to our south and east in a winter weather advisory. Snow will return late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s today thanks to the brief pocket of clearing expected. Winds will once again make it feel colder, blowing from the W/SW around 8-12 mph.