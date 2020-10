7-Day ForecastMONDAY: As the clouds decrease into the afternoon, we will not warm up much when the sun comes out. Highs will be around 58-60, which is still cooler than average. Winds will not be an issue today, blowing from the WNW around 3-7mph. We will warm up as we head deeper into the work week.

TUESDAY: High pressure works into the region and is expected to dominate for a majority of the week. This will leave us with cloudless skies and temperatures starting to get close to average. Most of the day will feature sunshine and little cloud coverage. It will be very nice and temperate. Temperatures will be seasonal with highs around 67-69.