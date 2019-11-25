Warmer first half of the week

7-Day Forecast

SUNDAY: AM flurries possible, mostly cloudy then a gradual clearing, windy, Highs 42-44. MONDAY: A little warmer, partly sunny, Highs 50-23. TUESDAY: Broken clouds and very nice, becoming cloudy and windy by night, Highs 55-57. WEDNESDAY: Rain showers, breezy, then mostly cloudy in the evening, Highs 51-55. THANKSGIVING: Cool but staying dry, mainly cloudy, Highs 43-45. FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, Highs 45-47. SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, slight chance for precipitation, Highs 46-48.