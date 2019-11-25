Warmer first half of the week

TODAY: Partly sunny skies, mild and breezy afternoon, Highs 50-53.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies, seasonably cool, Lows 36-38.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and warmer still, night rain, Highs 54-57.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy & warm with rain likely, high winds expected, Highs near 60.
THANKSGIVING: Drying out, but mainly cloudy and cool, Highs 43-45.
FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, still cool, Highs 44-47.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers, stray snow flurry, Highs 47-50.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely, Highs 50-53.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

