Warmer for now, but a wintry mess is on the way

Tuesday: Much warmer today with a high of 46 degrees.  Partly cloudy.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain starting in the evening and lasting overnight.  High of 45.

Thursday:  Rain will continue into your day and then freeze into a mix in the afternoon.  The high of 41 degrees will be reached early on, and most of the day will be in the 30s. There is a winter storm watch in effect from 1am through Friday at 10am.

Friday:  Starting off with more wintry mix and going through about lunch time.  The winter storm watch will end at 10am.  High of 28.

Saturday:  A very cold morning starting off in the single digits, partly cloudy.

Sunday:  Clouds will build in throughout the day.  High of 37.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 34.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

