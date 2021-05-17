Warmer for the Rest of the Month

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cool, Lows near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 76-80.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and continued warm, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then a late-day shower, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some showers, Highs 83-87.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-84.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a late-day shower, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some thunder, Highs 80-82.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

