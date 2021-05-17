Warmer for the Rest of the Month

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cool, Lows near 50.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 76-80.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and continued warm, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then a late-day shower, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some showers, Highs 83-87.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-84.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a late-day shower, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some thunder, Highs 80-82.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker