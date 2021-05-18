Warmer Temperatures Wednesday

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and pleasant, Lows 52-56.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and more humid, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 83-87.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then isolated showers, Highs 82-86.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix with some late-day thunder, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 83-87.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

