Warmer Temperatures Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and pleasant, Lows 52-56.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and more humid, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 83-87.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then isolated showers, Highs 82-86.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix with some late-day thunder, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 83-87.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker