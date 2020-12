(7-Day Forecast)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high of 32.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation in the evening and overnight. High temperature of 39.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation in the morning. High temperature of 40.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high of 43.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 41.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high of 46.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 41.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler